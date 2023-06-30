KCSO: Shooting investigation underway in East Knox County

One injured in East Knox County shooting
(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been called to a shooting in the 7900 block of Stawberry Plains Pike Friday morning.

Officials said that deputies were called to the East Knox County home around 8:30 A.M. Friday and one victim was found in the 8000 block of Strawberry Plains Pike that had been shot.

The person was transported to a local hospital by AMR and appears to have non-life-threatening injuries the Sheriff’s Office said.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

