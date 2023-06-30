Lady Vols visit Morristown to support the Boys and Girls Club

Coach Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols are making sure they stay busy as Harper and several of her Lady Vols were up in Morristown Thursday night for the 20th annual Boys and Girls Club Steak and Burger Fundraiser.
Lady Vols at the annual Morristown Boys and Girls Club dinner
Lady Vols at the annual Morristown Boys and Girls Club dinner(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols arrived back in the United States after a whirlwind trip to Europe, which included basketball, sightseeing, and certainly team bonding.

Something even the late great Pat Summitt was once a part of.

The team was met with hundreds of smiles but as center Tamari Key said it’s a great reminder of the impact they can make.

”I think it’s a lot of fun, it kind of just reminds us of the support we have, especially outside of Knoxville,” said Key. “It’s fun to just give back to the community. We were talking on the way up here, we were once young with dreams and aspirations. So to come back and give back and hopefully inspire some kids, that we once were, will be a lot of fun.”

The Lady Vols’ visit was also a chance for the community to support the team and the Lady Vol Boost Her Club.

