McGhee Tyson Airport increases parking fees

Officials with the airport said they increased the rate because of the upgraded parking at the airport.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with McGhee Tyson Airport announced the parking fees were increasing.

The rates for both short-term and long-term parking went up $2 each at $22 and $16 respectively. Economy parking also went up $1 to $11.

“We’re BUSY at TYS! In order to keep up with current demand and anticipated growth, we recently built a third Economy Lot for overflow parking, and we are in the planning phase of a parking garage expansion project,” officials said. “Because of this, we are implementing new parking rates to assist in upgrading your airport parking facilities.”

The new rates go into effect on July 1.

Posted by McGhee Tyson Airport Knoxville, TN on Thursday, June 29, 2023

