MLB All-Star game starting lineups announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball’s Mid-Summer Classic is just around the corner and for the third time ever, it will be played in Seattle.

On Thursday the All-Star game starters were named and in the National League that includes three Atlanta Braves. They are right-fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia.

The NL is loaded.



What would your #AllStarGame lineup look like? pic.twitter.com/B55PERbCrG — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

Shohei Ohtani leads the AL roster, which includes four members of the Texas Rangers.

The NL is loaded.



What would your #AllStarGame lineup look like? pic.twitter.com/B55PERbCrG — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS:

AMERICAN LEAGUE NATIONAL LEAGUE

C: JONAH HEIL (TEX) SEAN MURPHY (ATL)

1B: YANDY DIAZ (TB) FREDDIE FREEMAN (LAD)

2B: MARCUS SEMIEN (TEX) LUIS ARRAEZ (MIA)

SS: COREY SEAGER (TEX) ORLANDO ARCIA (ATL)

3B: JOSH JUNG (TEX) NOLEN ARENADO (STL)

OF: MIKE TROUT (LAA) RONALD ACUNA JR. (ATL)

OF: RANDY AROZARENA (TB) MOOKIE BETTS (LAD)

OF: AARON JUDGE (NYY) CORBIN CARROLL (ARI)

DH: SHOHEI OHTANI (LAA) J.D. MARTINEZ (LAD)

The 2023 festivities will kick off July 7, and culminate in the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11, with the American League looking to take home a 10th consecutive win over the National League.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.