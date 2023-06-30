MLB All-Star game starting lineups announced
Braves secure three players on the NL roster.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball’s Mid-Summer Classic is just around the corner and for the third time ever, it will be played in Seattle.
On Thursday the All-Star game starters were named and in the National League that includes three Atlanta Braves. They are right-fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia.
Shohei Ohtani leads the AL roster, which includes four members of the Texas Rangers.
ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS:
AMERICAN LEAGUE NATIONAL LEAGUE
C: JONAH HEIL (TEX) SEAN MURPHY (ATL)
1B: YANDY DIAZ (TB) FREDDIE FREEMAN (LAD)
2B: MARCUS SEMIEN (TEX) LUIS ARRAEZ (MIA)
SS: COREY SEAGER (TEX) ORLANDO ARCIA (ATL)
3B: JOSH JUNG (TEX) NOLEN ARENADO (STL)
OF: MIKE TROUT (LAA) RONALD ACUNA JR. (ATL)
OF: RANDY AROZARENA (TB) MOOKIE BETTS (LAD)
OF: AARON JUDGE (NYY) CORBIN CARROLL (ARI)
DH: SHOHEI OHTANI (LAA) J.D. MARTINEZ (LAD)
The 2023 festivities will kick off July 7, and culminate in the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11, with the American League looking to take home a 10th consecutive win over the National League.
