MLB All-Star game starting lineups announced

Braves secure three players on the NL roster.
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball’s Mid-Summer Classic is just around the corner and for the third time ever, it will be played in Seattle.

On Thursday the All-Star game starters were named and in the National League that includes three Atlanta Braves. They are right-fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia.

Shohei Ohtani leads the AL roster, which includes four members of the Texas Rangers.

ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS:

AMERICAN LEAGUE NATIONAL LEAGUE

C: JONAH HEIL (TEX) SEAN MURPHY (ATL)

1B: YANDY DIAZ (TB) FREDDIE FREEMAN (LAD)

2B: MARCUS SEMIEN (TEX) LUIS ARRAEZ (MIA)

SS: COREY SEAGER (TEX) ORLANDO ARCIA (ATL)

3B: JOSH JUNG (TEX) NOLEN ARENADO (STL)

OF: MIKE TROUT (LAA) RONALD ACUNA JR. (ATL)

OF: RANDY AROZARENA (TB) MOOKIE BETTS (LAD)

OF: AARON JUDGE (NYY) CORBIN CARROLL (ARI)

DH: SHOHEI OHTANI (LAA) J.D. MARTINEZ (LAD)

The 2023 festivities will kick off July 7, and culminate in the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11, with the American League looking to take home a 10th consecutive win over the National League.

