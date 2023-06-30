Murder investigation underway in Dandridge
Police responding to the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road.
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Attorney General’s Office have begun a murder investigation early Friday morning.
Police said that deputies were called to the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road in Dandridge Community near Douglas Lake.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.