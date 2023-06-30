Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Attorney General’s Office began a murder investigation early Friday morning.

Police said that deputies were called to the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road in the parking lot of the New Beginning Church.

The victim we identified as 71-year-old John Wayne Quesenberry.

A person was in custody and being held on unrelated charges, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

