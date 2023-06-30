Russell named Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s AJ Russell earned his second Freshman All-America nod on Friday when he was tabbed a second-team selection by D1Baseball.com as a relief pitcher.

Russell is the fifth Vol under head coach Tony Vitello to garner Freshman All-America honors by multiple outlets, joining Drew Beam (2022), Blake Burke (2022), Chase Burns (2022) and Blade Tidwell (2021). The Franklin, Tennessee, native was also named a Freshman All-American by the NCBWA on June 12.

The talented right hander is coming off a phenomenal true freshman campaign for the Big Orange, leading all pitchers on the team have thrown a minimum of 30 innings with a 0.89 ERA, a 0.53 WHIP and a .095 opponent batting average. Russell finished with a 2-0 record on the year with 47 strikeouts and just seven walks in 30.1 innings pitched.

Russell recorded multiple strikeouts in 15 of his 24 appearances and allowed just one run on five hits in 10 innings during SEC play.

Tennessee Baseball 2023 Postseason Honors

Drew Beam – So. – RHP

USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Selection

Chase Dollander – Jr. – RHP

CSC Academic All-America -- 3rd Team

Zane Denton – Sr. – 3B

NCAA Clemson All-Regional Team

Jared Dickey – R-So. – OF/C

All-SEC -- 2nd Team

Andrew Lindsey – Jr. – RHP

Baseball America All-American -- 3rd Team

NCAA Clemson All-Regional Team

Griffin Merritt – Gr. – OF/DH

NCAA Clemson All-Regional Team

Christian Moore – So. – INF

USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Selection

NCAA Clemson Regional MVP

NCAA Clemson All-Regional Team

AJ Russell – Fr. – RHP

NCBWA All-American -- 3rd Team

NCBWA Freshman All-American -- 1st Team

D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American – 2nd Team

