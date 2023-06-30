Sevier County to charge cabin cleaners for trash loads

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You could be paying more to rent a cabin in the Smokies. Sevier County plans to have cabin cleaners take their trash to a central location and pay for the delivery.

There are 11 convenience centers across Sevier County to take your household garbage. Cabin cleaners use the same centers, but said they could bring up to 20 bags of garbage from one house.

“It just kind of depends at the holidays. There’s so much trash it’s unreal. So on any given day, you really don’t know what you’re walking into,” said Courtney Bird, a cabin owner and cleaner. “Dropping 20 bags of trash at a convenience center that’s only got two compactors, that’s an issue. Is the issue send the cleaner, maybe an hour out of their way each way to a centralized location to wait in a line with other cleaners when they have other cabins to turn over because guests are coming in.”

On Monday, the Sevier County Commission voted to have trucks and trailers of trash pay between $10 and $30 per load.

The county said in a news release that this was to help keep centers from filling up with trash from the thousands of rental cabins in the county and leaving those bins open to people who live there.

“Tourists are going to make trash, short term rentals, that’s just how it works. So we realize there’s an issue with how the trash is being managed, how it’s being handled. We just don’t think this is a realistic solution and we don’t think it’s got a real likelihood of success,” added Bird.

In the change, the county would open a centralized drop off station for cabin cleaners near the landfill on Ridge Road.

The cabin cleaners, owners, and realtors who spoke to WVLT’s Kyle Grainger started a petition to get Sevier County to look at another plan.

They said this one could leave trash in undesirable places.

“This county is going to have trash dumped everywhere. People don’t always have $10 or $30 with them to pay. So again, the tourists will stop coming when they see that it’s not as appealing as it used to be,” said Lesley Spears, cabin cleaner.

They tell us these new fees will have to be passed along to the renters.

Sevier County set to charge cabin cleaners for delivery of garbage from cabins. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.