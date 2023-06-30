Staying clear through the early evening, then more storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine will return for the afternoon and early evening before more storms start to arrive after sunset.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As we go into the early evening hours look for a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures hanging in the mid 80s. Once the sun goes down, a batch of showers and storms will start to arrive from the northwest and dive south east, similar to what we had on Friday morning. This wave could bring some gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. This is the WVLT First Alert Weather Day for storms that could turn strong to severe.

Overnight, areas of showers and storms continue to happen on and off at times. We’ll be near 70 for the start of our Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

More showers and storms are with us for Saturday. It won’t rain the entire day, but we’ll have batches of heavy downpours and gusty winds. One or two storms could be strong to severe. The WVLT First Alert Weather App will help you navigate the storms. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 92 with a feels like temperature of 100.

Sunday, not much change! We’ll have more showers and storms and temperatures in the low 90s with lots of humidity to go around.

We stay warm through the 4th of July holiday with spotty rain chances all next week.

