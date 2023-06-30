Tennessee’s Monday ready to make some magic at Wimbledon

Vol senior will play doubles at the All England Lan and Tennis Club.
Vols Tennis
Vols Tennis(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A standout for Tennessee men’s tennis, Johannus Monday is at Wimbledon realizing his childhood dreams.

As we mentioned on Wednesday, Monday did not make it out of the Wimbledon singles qualifiers, but his time playing at one of the biggest stages in tennis isn’t over yet.

Monday said despite his singles run ending, he’s had the time of his life.

As the UT standout goes straight into the main draw for doubles competition, he said these past couple of weeks of preparation have been surreal.

“I’ve been on a high for the last two weeks,” Monday said. “I’m looking around my room now at all the Wimbledon gear that I picked up today. It’s been honestly amazing. It’s honestly been some of the best weeks of my life.”

The doubles draw will be announced later this week. Monday will either player Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Go Big Orange!

