Titans running back arrested, charged with aggravated assault, police say

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) tries to lead over Dallas Cowboys safety...
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) tries to lead over Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) as he's hit by linebacker Devin Harper (50) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault-strangulation according to Metro Nashville Police.

Haskins was arrested on Thursday and released later that day, according to court documents.

“We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information,” the Titans released in a statement on Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 22, a victim and Haskins got into an argument over the victim clicking “like” on a picture of a man on Instagram. The victim said her and Haskins began arguing, so, she went into a closet and threw his shoes down to the floor.

Haskins then came into the closet and told the victim to stop touching his things and pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit the back of her head, according to the affidavit.

She then said she fought back and kicked Haskins, so, he grabbed her and took her out of the closet, pushed her on top of the bed and began strangling her with both hands, the affidavit states.

The victim told officers she didn’t know how long he strangled her for, but she believes it lasted for 10-15 seconds, according to the affidavit. When Haskins released her, she said she stood up and slapped him, and he then slapped her back.

According to the affidavit, the victim said after he slapped her back, Haskins threw her to the ground causing her to fall on top of her dog crate and he then strangled her again. She said Haskins let her go and left the house.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

