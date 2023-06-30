Tractor-trailer driver recalls terrifying moments during fire on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Dusty Joiner was in the middle of his job driving more than 42,000 pounds of bacon trimming to its delivery point in Nebraska when the truck in front of him lost a mattress.

Without any time to avoid it, Joiner had no choice but to run over the mattress which snapped a fuel line underneath his tractor-trailer and immediately sent fire spreading throughout the vehicle.

“It could have been deadly for us. Our truck could have ignited and made a mushroom cloud and we could have not gotten out of the truck and burned up in seconds,” said Joiner.

The truck and everything inside it was a total loss which included all of Joiner’s clothes and appliances he had to make his life on the road more comfortable, according to Joiner.

Back in March, the Chris Jenkins Law was signed by Gov. Bill Lee, making it a class C misdemeanor to not properly secure belongings on vehicles in Tennessee.

It’s a law that aims to stop incidents like this one from occurring, where a driver just trying to get to his final stop before having to quickly evacuate his truck and flee for his safety.

“It felt like rock bottom to me. I mean it felt like in just a matter of seconds, someone else’s mistake cost me everything,” said Joiner.

Joiner said he will be able to be back on the road less than a week after the accident, thanks to a temporary truck provided by his company back home in Florida.

