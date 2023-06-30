Transition begins for new CEO of the University of Tennessee Medical Center

The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced they were starting to transition the new CEO to take over.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Medical Center announced they were starting the transition process to welcome in the new CEO.

Joe Landsman served the hospital for 25 years as a surgical oncologist back in 2007. He then spent time as the executive vice president of the hospital.

Dr. Keith Gray will be taking over.

“Our mission says to serve through healing education and discovery, so first I look at this role as a greater opportunity to serve this organization and this community, I am grateful that our board my current President and CEO this hospital, our team members and our community has the faith in me to lead us into the future,” Gray said.

Gray will start as the hospital’s president and transition into CEO when Landsman retires in April.

