Victim identified in deadly Rutledge Pike crash

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring Hill Road a little after 5 p.m.
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring Hill Road a little after 5 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died after a crash on Rutledge Pike on Tuesday evening, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said that KPD officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring Hill Road a little after 5 p.m. The man driving a white Chevy sedan, 82-year-old Allen Harper, was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene.

A preliminary investigation said that Harper was trying to make a left turn onto Spring Hill Road when he was hit on the passenger side of the car by a Ford truck that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene.

KPD’s crash reconstruction personnel are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon River is running cleaner after the closure of a paper mill in North Carolina.
From doom to boom | Hope flows in East Tennessee as North Carolina Paper Mill shutters operations
District Attorney Charme Allen’s office cited the state nuisance law for the closure.
‘Haven for criminal activity’ | District attorney closes Bebo’s Café
Eastbridge Industrial Park is located in East Knox County in the Mascot community off of Mascot...
Rural Metro: Man rescued after falling into 30-foot tank at East Knox industrial park
Murder investigation underway in Dandridge
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home

Latest News

Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
Columbus pre-teen mows lawn for school money
Staying clear through the early evening, then more storms
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rounds of storms today through the weekend.
Batches of storms and steamy First Alert Weather Day
Zoo Knoxville announced the death of “Binti”, a 38-year-old female chimpanzee on Friday.
Zoo Knoxville announces death of Binti