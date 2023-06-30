Vols catch 2024 WR recruit Braylon Staley

Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked 10th nationally and 4th in the SEC behind Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Braylon Staley
Braylon Staley(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football picked up its 10th four-star prospect commitment from the class of 2024 on Friday when wide receiver Braylon Staley announced he’d be a Volunteer. The 6′0″, 180lb. speedster chose UT over Clemson, North Carolina and Miami.

Staley - a South Carolina native - placed first in May’s high school state championships in the 200 meter dash and triple jump.

The junior wideout told Volquest ahead of his announcement why he can’t wait to wear orange.

“Coaches and the culture,” Staley said. “I love it here. Coach Heup is a cool guy a chill guy that’s going to be 100 with you. Coach Pope I built that relationship with him since day one when he started recruiting me. Coach Halzle is just there. He texts me almost every day and tells me how I’m going to be in this offense.”

You can watch Volquest’s full interview with Staley here:

Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked 10th nationally and 4th in the SEC behind Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon River is running cleaner after the closure of a paper mill in North Carolina.
From doom to boom | Hope flows in East Tennessee as North Carolina Paper Mill shutters operations
District Attorney Charme Allen’s office cited the state nuisance law for the closure.
‘Haven for criminal activity’ | District attorney closes Bebo’s Café
Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting
Eastbridge Industrial Park is located in East Knox County in the Mascot community off of Mascot...
Rural Metro: Man rescued after falling into 30-foot tank at East Knox industrial park
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home

Latest News

AJ Russell
Russell named Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com
Lady Vols at the annual Morristown Boys and Girls Club dinner
Lady Vols visit Morristown to support the Boys and Girls Club
Vols Tennis
Tennessee’s Monday ready to make some magic at Wimbledon
LOGO
MLB All-Star game starting lineups announced