Vols catch 2024 WR recruit Braylon Staley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football picked up its 10th four-star prospect commitment from the class of 2024 on Friday when wide receiver Braylon Staley announced he’d be a Volunteer. The 6′0″, 180lb. speedster chose UT over Clemson, North Carolina and Miami.

A big catch for the Big Orange as @Vol_Football gets a commitment from 4-Star WR @BrayStaley Another speedster for the Vols out of the state of South Carolina @wvlt pic.twitter.com/g147krAZXg — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 30, 2023

Staley - a South Carolina native - placed first in May’s high school state championships in the 200 meter dash and triple jump.

The junior wideout told Volquest ahead of his announcement why he can’t wait to wear orange.

“Coaches and the culture,” Staley said. “I love it here. Coach Heup is a cool guy a chill guy that’s going to be 100 with you. Coach Pope I built that relationship with him since day one when he started recruiting me. Coach Halzle is just there. He texts me almost every day and tells me how I’m going to be in this offense.”

You can watch Volquest’s full interview with Staley here:

Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked 10th nationally and 4th in the SEC behind Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

