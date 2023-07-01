Deputies help girl adopt new dog after her puppy was deliberately run over

Deputies helped an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly drove over her puppy on purpose. (Source: KCRA)
By DeNeeka Hill, KCRA
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Deputies in California wanted to do something nice for a grieving young girl who recently lost her dog.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter to help the 8-year-old find a new best friend.

Authorities said Priscilla Aguilar’s puppy was killed after a man seemingly drove over the dog last month intentionally.

“We kind of felt for her and we wanted to do something special for her,” Deputy Daniel Garcia said.

This week, Priscilla joined the sheriff’s office in going to the animal shelter to pick up her new animal.

“It means everything to me as a father,” said Ramon Aguila, Priscilla’s dad.

And the Bradshaw Animal Shelter opened up early for the special occasion, allowing Priscilla to choose her new forever friend.

She met three dogs and connected the most with a husky named Atlas.

“She was playful, and I felt a strong connection with her,” Priscilla said. “She was as playful as my other dog. I just really loved her.”

Deputy Joe White added, “It’s just nice to see something bring joy back into a family’s life again.”

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association also donated a $500 PetSmart gift card to help the family with supplies and training for Atlas.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting
KCSO: Shooting investigation underway in East Knox County
Zoo Knoxville announced the death of “Binti”, a 38-year-old female chimpanzee on Friday.
Zoo Knoxville announces death of chimpanzee Binti
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring...
Victim identified in deadly Rutledge Pike crash
Cabin cleaners could pay anywhere between $10 to $30 per truck load of trash.
Sevier County to charge cabin cleaners for trash loads

Latest News

She's asking for donations of food instead of gifts for her 17th birthday.
Knoxville teen to host food drive for birthday
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered storms with us through next week
Deputies help an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly deliberately drove...
Deputies help 8-year-old girl find new animal after puppy was run over
Knoxville teen to host food drive for birthday