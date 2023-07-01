Fireworks on Fourth of July: do’s and don’ts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - They’re fun to look at, and shoot into the sky on the Fourth of July, but fireworks can be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Plus, they’re not legal everywhere in East Tennessee.

“It’s just common sense, let adults do it,” New Market Fire Department Captain Sammy Solomon said. “Don’t be shooting fireworks at people because that can cause damage.”

Solomon said they’ve gotten several fireworks-related calls on the Fourth of July in past years.

A report out by Lending Tree shows that there were 11,500 fireworks-related injuries in 2021, with about 8,500 of those injuries happening between June 18, and July 18.

“We’re supposed to see some dry weather over the weekend,” Cody Watson of Watson’s Fireworks said. “Just make sure that you wet the area around, because obviously things go up, they must come down, and they’re going to come down hot.”

Watson is selling a bunch of fireworks at the New Market Fire Department through the holiday. He said they have fireworks for beginners, and experts, and that people should buy what they feel comfortable with.

“We don’t want you to be hurt and be put off by a certain firework that you probably shouldn’t have bought because you weren’t ready for that step,” Watson said.

It is illegal to sell and set off fireworks in Knox and Anderson counties, along with the cities of Alcoa, Townsend, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.

On the other hand, it is legal to sell and set off fireworks in the rest of Sevier County, along with Roane, and Cumberland Counties.

