Health experts warn some medications could cause heat illness

Health professionals warned that certain medications and drugs could affect how your body handles extreme heat.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Health professionals warned that many common prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs could affect how your body handles high temperatures.

Certain medications can affect your body’s ability to reduce heat through evaporation, like sweating. This could cause your body to overheat and face heat stroke or other heat related illnesses.

Most common medications include heart and blood pressure prescriptions, antihistamines, stimulants and diuretics. Always read the labels on your medications and ask a doctor if you are unsure.

Dr. Megan Edwards, Knox County Public Health Officer, said to always be mindful of staying cool and hydrated because some substances could limit your ability to tell how hot you really are.

“Any medicine or substance that impairs your alertness, something like alcohol or anxiety medication, can keep you from realizing you had too much sun,” Edwards said.

Hank Peck, pharmacist at Long’s Drug Store, said that this shouldn’t stop you from taking your medications but rather you should be more prepared before you go in the heat.

“It’s important to make sure that you don’t get outside, get hot and you don’t drink and make sure you’re well hydrated before. If you’re taking routine medication, they could respond differently in those circumstances,” Peck said.

Peck said it’s also just as important to make sure you keep your medications in cool, room temperatures. Over heating of medications, like storing it in a car, could reduce its effectiveness.

