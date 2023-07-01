Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office as well as KPD’s Organized Crime Unit boarded up Bebo’s Café after filing a petition for abatement of nuisance in criminal court.

Court documents showed police were called to the bar more than 68 times in a little over a year. WVLT News learned nearby residents sent complaints to the D.A.’s office, Knoxville police and the City Council.

“We were going to do whatever we could to see to it that we can help in anyway to shut this business down,” Don Anderson, a West Hills resident, said.

Anderson lives a street over from the bar and rallied along side his neighbors to advocate for the closure of the bar. He and his neighbors canvased the neighborhood and created a Facebook campaign to get official’s attention.

While they rallied together, anonymous tips came in to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, which had the group send out a message of their own.

“If criminal activity is taking place at your location and it’s continually taking place and you’re not doing anything to stop it? Law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, they will step in. Legally, they can come in and stop it,” Coordinator Stacey Payne said.

Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s nuisance law.

While the Bebo’s Café owners declined a comment to WVLT News, they do have a chance to fight against the temporary shut down in court on July 7.

