Knoxville teen to host food drive for birthday

At 17, Ashlynn Gonzales, has decided instead of gifts for her birthday, she wants to feed people.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 17, Ashlynn Gonzales, has decided instead of gifts for her birthday, she wants to feed people.

Ashlynn’s Annual Birthday Food Drive is happening on Sunday, July 9th. Last year she raised enough food to feed 5,000 people and this year she wants to double the donations.

She hopes people will bring peanut butter, soup, canned fruits and vegetables along with dry pasta and beans.

Information on the event Sunday.
Information on the event Sunday.(Ashlynn Gonzales | WVLT)

