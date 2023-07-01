Knoxville teen to host food drive for birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 17, Ashlynn Gonzales, has decided instead of gifts for her birthday, she wants to feed people.

Ashlynn’s Annual Birthday Food Drive is happening on Sunday, July 9th. Last year she raised enough food to feed 5,000 people and this year she wants to double the donations.

The event is happening at Madison Ridge Lane, Knoxville from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

She hopes people will bring peanut butter, soup, canned fruits and vegetables along with dry pasta and beans.

Information on the event Sunday. (Ashlynn Gonzales | WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.