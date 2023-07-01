Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting, suspect charged

Police responded to the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road.
By David Sikes and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Attorney General’s Office began a murder investigation early Friday morning.

Police said that deputies were called to the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road in the parking lot of the New Beginning Church.

The victim we identified as 71-year-old John Wayne Quesenberry. William Scott McLaughlin was served with a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Quesenberry, according to officials.

McLaughlin was already in custody for unrelated charges that morning.

PRESS RELEASE ARREST MADE IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION This afternoon an Investigator with the Criminal Investigation...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Saturday, July 1, 2023

