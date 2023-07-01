Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting, suspect charged

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Attorney General’s Office began a murder investigation early Friday morning.

Police said that deputies were called to the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road in the parking lot of the New Beginning Church.

The victim we identified as 71-year-old John Wayne Quesenberry. William Scott McLaughlin was served with a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Quesenberry, according to officials.

McLaughlin was already in custody for unrelated charges that morning.

