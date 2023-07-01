Roads closed in Fort Sanders area for cleaning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the City of Knoxville announced roads would be closed in the Fort Sanders area for two weekends in July as they thoroughly clean the streets.

Crews will also be refreshing street markings, replacing signs and other upkeep while the roads are less crowded from the University of Tennessee students.

During the weekends of July 8-9, and July 22-23, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., all cars need to be removed from the area or they will be towed, according to officials.

Crews will be working on the following roads on July 8-9:

Grand

Forest

Highland

Laurel

Clinch

White

Lake

Terrace

Plus, the alley between 21st Street and the railroad tracks, near University Walk Apartments

These roads will be cleaned Saturday, July 22:

A portion of Melrose Place

18th Street

19th Street

20th Street

Mountcastle Street

21st Street

22nd Street

23rd Street

The “Fort Sanders Summer Roundup’ will end on July 23, on these streets:

12th Street

13th Street

14th Street

James Agree Street

16th Street

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.