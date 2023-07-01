Roads closed in Fort Sanders area for cleaning

The City of Knoxville announced roads would be closed for street cleaning during two weekends in July.
The City of Knoxville announced roads would be closed for street cleaning during two weekends in July.(City of Knoxville)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the City of Knoxville announced roads would be closed in the Fort Sanders area for two weekends in July as they thoroughly clean the streets.

Crews will also be refreshing street markings, replacing signs and other upkeep while the roads are less crowded from the University of Tennessee students.

During the weekends of July 8-9, and July 22-23, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., all cars need to be removed from the area or they will be towed, according to officials.

Crews will be working on the following roads on July 8-9:

  • Grand
  • Forest
  • Highland
  • Laurel
  • Clinch
  • White
  • Lake
  • Terrace
  • Plus, the alley between 21st Street and the railroad tracks, near University Walk Apartments

These roads will be cleaned Saturday, July 22:

  • A portion of Melrose Place
  • 18th Street
  • 19th Street
  • 20th Street
  • Mountcastle Street
  • 21st Street
  • 22nd Street
  • 23rd Street

The “Fort Sanders Summer Roundup’ will end on July 23, on these streets:

  • 12th Street
  • 13th Street
  • 14th Street
  • James Agree Street
  • 16th Street

