Scattered storms with us through next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered batches of rain and storms will be with us all weekend and right through next week. It won’t rain every minute of the day, but be prepared for some heavy downpours and gusty winds with any storm that moves through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More showers and storms are with us for Saturday. It won’t rain the entire day, but we’ll have batches of heavy downpours and gusty winds. One or two storms could be strong to severe. The WVLT First Alert Weather App will help you navigate the storms. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 92 with a feels like temperature of 100.

Sunday, not much change! We’ll have more showers and storms and temperatures in the low 90s with lots of humidity to go around.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday brings back scattered rain chances and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. It’s going to feel even warmer with those dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 across the board.

We stay warm through the 4th of July holiday with spotty rain chances all next week.

Staying warm and muggy next week. (WVLT)

