Tracking strong storms this evening and some more summer-like days ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Saturday! We’re tracking another line of storms this evening; rain chances stay elevated, and those temperatures stay on the warmer side.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a cloudy night. Going with a 40-percent in coverage regarding rain chances tonight, Lows tonight will be in the low 70s, with a southwesterly wind at 5 to 10mph.

Your forecast for Sunday is going to be a rinse and repeat of Saturday’s forecast. Highs in the low 90s, with the heat index feeling like the upper 90s to nearing 100 degrees. Rain chances for Sunday are at a 40-percent, there is a chance of a few strong to severe storms, as we are under a level 2 risk for severe weather.

LOOKING AHEAD

Your 4th of July forecast is calling for off and on storms, coverage about 40-percent. Highs in the upper 80s to nearing 90 degrees. The humidity will be high so it will feel a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. If you have plans for the 4th just have the WVLT weather app just in case lightning is in your area.

Some drier days are in the future, Wednesday and the weekend looks like the best days and drier days. Highs will still be on the toasty side with temperatures in the upper to mid 80s rest of the 8-day forecast. It will continue feeling a few degrees warmer than the air temperature with the humidity levels elevated.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking that summer-like weather continuing and the drier days ahead.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.