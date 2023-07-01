‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting, suspect charged
Zoo Knoxville announced the death of “Binti”, a 38-year-old female chimpanzee on Friday.
Zoo Knoxville announces death of chimpanzee Binti
KCSO: Shooting investigation underway in East Knox County
MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
Cabin cleaners could pay anywhere between $10 to $30 per truck load of trash.
Sevier County to charge cabin cleaners for trash loads

Latest News

Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke
Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting, suspect charged
Continuing to track more rain and storms
Staying clear through the early evening, then more storms
More storms Sunday afternoon
Tracking strong storms this evening and some more summer-like days ahead