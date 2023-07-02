Compassion Ministries giving away thousands in food, offering free dental care

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Compassion Ministries will be hosting a food distribution event at Scott High School later in the month, as well as offering free dental care to families.

The ministry is offering each family a trunk of food. Compassion leaders said they have thousands in supplies to give out, including hygiene products, diapers, formula and clothes.

Two dentists will also be coming to the event for the first time, offering free services. The event is scheduled for July 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

