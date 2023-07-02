First Alert Weather Day for this evening, and a chance to finally dry out

Lower rain chances Monday afternoon
Lower rain chances Monday afternoon
By Jacob Durham
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tracking More Severe Storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking a First Alert Weather Day for this evening; rain chances are on the decrease, and those temperatures will be hovering around average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this evening as strong to severe storms looks to impact our area. Timing looks to be between 4pm to 9pm, damaging winds and hail look to be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tonight, will feature a cloudy night. Going with a 40-percent in coverage regarding rain chances tonight, Lows tonight will be in the low 70s, with a southwesterly wind at 10mph.

Your forecast for Monday is going to be a day to finally get the opportunity to dry out. Highs in the upper 80s nearing that 90-degree mark. The humidity will still be sticking around, so it will be a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Rain chances at around a 20 percent, the best coverage looks to set up south of Interstate 40.

LOOKING AHEAD

Your 4th of July forecast is calling for off on storms, coverage about 20-percent, best coverage looks to be mainly south of Interstate 40. Highs in the upper 80s to nearing 90 degrees. The humidity will be high so it will feel a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. If you have plans for the fourth just have the WVLT weather app just in case lightning is in your area.

Some drier weather is on the way, there are few days where the rain chances are slightly elevated, but overall, definitely this week looks to be a little more typical summer like weather with the daily opportunities for some showers or storms. Good news, I do not see a threat for severe weather at this time.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking those lower rain chances and the more typical summertime weather pattern.

A little drier to start the week, but staying humid
A little drier to start the week, but staying humid

