Former Gatlinburg mayor, creator of Midnight Independence Day Parade, dead at 79

George Hawkins died Sunday just after midnight.
Hawkins also led efforts to start the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade and the New Years Eve Ball Drop.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - George Hawkins, the former Gatlinburg mayor known for creating the traditional Midnight Independence Day Parade, has passed away.

Hawkins died Sunday just after midnight. He was first elected to the Gatlinburg City Commission in the 1970s and served for three decades. Hawkins also led efforts to start the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade and the New Years Eve Ball Drop.

He was 79 years old.

