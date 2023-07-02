Gov. Andy Beshear, FEMA announce new high-ground community

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10...
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10 alternative manufactured housing units will be coming to Letcher County for families impacted by last year’s flood.(Federal Emergency Management Agency)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10 alternative manufactured housing units will be coming to Letcher County for families impacted by last year’s flood.

An initiative that FEMA spokesperson, Kim Fuller, said provides a new solution to families in need.

“This is their forever home and we are really happy to be part of this Commonwealth of Kentucky and FEMA partnership to provide these homes forever,” Fuller said.

The cottage-style homes will be located on Thompson Branch Drive, on the site of an old coal mine.

Fuller said these homes are different than the typical limited housing units because of their size and durability.

The options for the alternative manufactured units include a two-bedroom home, which is about 932 square feet, or a three-bedroom home which is about 1,248 square feet.

The units will also include additional indoor living space, full sized kitchens and bathrooms, and additional outdoor living space including a porch.

Each unit comes fully furnished and will include a refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher.

A community will be built around the homes by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Fuller said the people eligible to purchase these homes have received a letter from FEMA. She said if they are unsure they can call 1-800-621-3362.

Fuller says the initiative is a way to help fulfill the unmet needs of those struggling and encourages those still struggling to contact local officials.

“FEMA is not here just for a short period of time,” Fuller said. “We’re here for the long haul. If you have unmet needs, that you’re still in a temporary housing situation or you’re still staying with friends, let your county executive know. There are nonprofit groups in the community that have resources that can unmet needs and if people are still living in a temporary situation, they might be able to help.”

While there is currently no timeline as to when the houses will be complete, Governor Beshear hopes to have the community complete as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting, suspect charged
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s...
Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare

Latest News

Chance for stronger storms still possible
First Alert Weather Day for this evening, and a chance to finally dry out
For some vendors, the flea market was a second source of income, and are glad to be back so soon
Green Acres Flea Market reopens one month after fire
Compassion Ministries giving away thousands in food, offering free dental care
Compassion Ministries giving away thousands in food, offering free dental care
David Allen McCormick
Man charged with killing neighbor who was subject of Silver Alert