Green Acres Flea Market reopens one month after fire

For some vendors, the flea market was a second source of income, and they are glad to be back so soon.
For some vendors, the flea market was a second source of income, and are glad to be back so soon
For some vendors, the flea market was a second source of income, and are glad to be back so soon(wvlt)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Green Acres Flea Market in Blount County is back open, just one month after fire destroyed nearly everything in the lot.

“Hopefully everything’s going back to normal,” Mauricio Becerrio said, a sneaker vendor at the flea market.

Vendors lined the parking lot along Alcoa Highway on Sunday as people looked for all different kinds of products. The flea market opened on Sunday for the first time since fire ripped through the lot four weeks ago destroying most buildings on the property.

“I have a lot of memories here,” Becerrio said. “I made a lot memories here with my family and stuff like that.”

Becerrio said he was shocked to see the fire. He said he and his family have been selling shoes at the flea market for eight years, and they relied on the money they made.

“It’s like a secondary income. It’s like a side job,” Becerrio said.

The fire happened on the evening of June 3. Witnesses told WVLT News they could see the smoke from all over Alcoa Highway. Nobody was hurt.

Blount County building code officials said several of the buildings were listed as unsafe in the months leading up to the fire, and people were barred from entering.

Previous Coverage: Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials

The flea market owners said in a Facebook post that safety is their top priority for all involved as they reopen. While the flea market is open again, Becerrio said Sunday was much quieter than usual, with fewer vendors and shoppers.

“It’s pretty quiet, because they probably don’t even know that it’s open again,” Becerrio said. “Only a handful of us knew about it. So hopefully next week, we get more sales.”

Moving forward, Green Acres owners say they want to make a good thing from a bad situation, and fill the lot like they used to.

The cause for the massive fire hasn’t been released yet. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting, suspect charged
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s...
Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare

Latest News

Compassion Ministries giving away thousands in food, offering free dental care
Compassion Ministries giving away thousands in food, offering free dental care
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered storms moving through Sunday
George Hawkins
Former Gatlinburg mayor, creator of Midnight Independence Day Parade, dead at 79
Another round of showers and storms Sunday
Tracking strong storms this evening and some more summer-like days ahead