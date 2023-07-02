Green Acres Flea Market reopens one month after fire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Green Acres Flea Market in Blount County is back open, just one month after fire destroyed nearly everything in the lot.

“Hopefully everything’s going back to normal,” Mauricio Becerrio said, a sneaker vendor at the flea market.

Vendors lined the parking lot along Alcoa Highway on Sunday as people looked for all different kinds of products. The flea market opened on Sunday for the first time since fire ripped through the lot four weeks ago destroying most buildings on the property.

“I have a lot of memories here,” Becerrio said. “I made a lot memories here with my family and stuff like that.”

Becerrio said he was shocked to see the fire. He said he and his family have been selling shoes at the flea market for eight years, and they relied on the money they made.

“It’s like a secondary income. It’s like a side job,” Becerrio said.

The fire happened on the evening of June 3. Witnesses told WVLT News they could see the smoke from all over Alcoa Highway. Nobody was hurt.

Blount County building code officials said several of the buildings were listed as unsafe in the months leading up to the fire, and people were barred from entering.

Previous Coverage: Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials

The flea market owners said in a Facebook post that safety is their top priority for all involved as they reopen. While the flea market is open again, Becerrio said Sunday was much quieter than usual, with fewer vendors and shoppers.

“It’s pretty quiet, because they probably don’t even know that it’s open again,” Becerrio said. “Only a handful of us knew about it. So hopefully next week, we get more sales.”

Moving forward, Green Acres owners say they want to make a good thing from a bad situation, and fill the lot like they used to.

The cause for the massive fire hasn’t been released yet. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.