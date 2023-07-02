Jackson leads USA in 80-54 rout of Venezuela

Jackson and LSU’s Angel Reese were in the starting lineup and tied for top scoring honors for Team USA.
Rickea Jackson
Rickea Jackson(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson contributed a team-high 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, as the USA opened Pool A play Saturday in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup by routing Venezuela, 80-54, inside the Domo de la Feria.

Jackson and LSU’s Angel Reese were in the starting lineup and tied for top scoring honors for Team USA, which outscored Venezuela 20-5 in the opening quarter and 26-11 in the second to build 46-16 at the half and never look back.

In just over 19 minutes of action, Jackson also added two assists and a blocked shot. Her Lady Vol teammate, Jewel Spear, also was in the starting lineup, logging 20 minutes and chipping in three points, two rebounds and two assists with no turnovers as USA improved to 2-0 all-time vs. Venezuela in AmeriCup competition.

USA out-shot Venezuela from the field, 42.4 to 27.1 percent for the contest, and held a dominant 62-33 advantage on the glass, including a 13-0 edge on second-chance points. Team USA also built a 42-24 points-in-the-paint margin and tallied 26 fast-break points to Venezuela’s 14.

The Americans will return to the court on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET to face off vs. Argentina. USA will try to improve to 5-0 against that nation in AmeriCup play.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting, suspect charged
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s...
Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare

Latest News

Liza Fruendt
Fruendt elevated to women’s hoops assistant
AJ Russell
Russell named Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com
Braylon Staley
Vols catch 2024 WR recruit Braylon Staley
Lady Vols at the annual Morristown Boys and Girls Club dinner
Lady Vols visit Morristown to support the Boys and Girls Club