Jackson leads USA in 80-54 rout of Venezuela

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson contributed a team-high 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, as the USA opened Pool A play Saturday in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup by routing Venezuela, 80-54, inside the Domo de la Feria.

Jackson and LSU’s Angel Reese were in the starting lineup and tied for top scoring honors for Team USA, which outscored Venezuela 20-5 in the opening quarter and 26-11 in the second to build 46-16 at the half and never look back.

In just over 19 minutes of action, Jackson also added two assists and a blocked shot. Her Lady Vol teammate, Jewel Spear, also was in the starting lineup, logging 20 minutes and chipping in three points, two rebounds and two assists with no turnovers as USA improved to 2-0 all-time vs. Venezuela in AmeriCup competition.

USA out-shot Venezuela from the field, 42.4 to 27.1 percent for the contest, and held a dominant 62-33 advantage on the glass, including a 13-0 edge on second-chance points. Team USA also built a 42-24 points-in-the-paint margin and tallied 26 fast-break points to Venezuela’s 14.

The Americans will return to the court on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET to face off vs. Argentina. USA will try to improve to 5-0 against that nation in AmeriCup play.

