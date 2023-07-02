Man charged with killing neighbor who was subject of Silver Alert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the TBI Most Wanted list was captured Saturday night and charged with homicide, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

David McCormick, 54, was placed on the most-wanted list after becoming connected to a Cannon County woman’s disappearance.

The missing woman, 58-year-old Laura Powers, was last seen at her home in February. A Silver Alert was issued on March 5, and her disappearance was investigated as a criminal matter.

During TBI’s investigation, McCormick, who was Powers’ neighbor, was identified as the person responsible for her disappearance.

He was found, arrested and charged Saturday night, and faces one count of criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.

