Man strikes girlfriend with slab of wood, charged with domestic assault, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

According to police, Michael Bates, 35, was arguing with his girlfriend while she was feeding her child.

Police say that Bates approached his girlfriend and hit her with his fist first.

Bates’ girlfriend then went outside, and Bates followed behind.

He then proceeded to strike her in the head with a slab of wood, police confirm.

After further investigation, the police found that Bates had eight previous domestic violence reports and three prior arrests for getting physical with his girlfriend.

Bates is currently facing a number of charges including domestic assault, aggravated assault, and violation of probation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
Police identify victim in deadly Dandridge shooting, suspect charged
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s...
Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare

Latest News

Drier and warmer for Monday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for this evening, and a chance to finally dry out
Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
4 men captured after police chase on I-40, fled from shooting that injured 4
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10...
Gov. Andy Beshear, FEMA announce new high-ground community
Lockerroom
For some vendors, the flea market was a second source of income, and are glad to be back so soon
Green Acres Flea Market reopens one month after fire