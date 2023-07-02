Nashville mourns death of beloved Bishop Marcus Campbell


Mayor John Cooper with Bishop Marcus Campbell
Mayor John Cooper with Bishop Marcus Campbell(Mayor John Cooper)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville community is mourning the loss of Bishop Marcus Campbell after he died early Saturday morning, according to his family.

Campbell served the Nashville community in many ways and served at Mt. Carmel Church of North Nashville, Second Baptist Church of Ashland City and many more.

“His leadership and dedication have made a lasting impact on our community and will continue to guide us in the future,” Campbell’s family said in a Facebook post.

Campbell not only touched the lives of the community of Nashville, but its leaders as well.

“Bishop was an unwavering source of light, love, and leadership for the Nashville community,” said Mayor John Cooper in a tweet. “He touched countless lives, inspiring us all to be better and work for the greater good. His legacy will not be forgotten.”

Metro Police Chief, John Drake also released a statement on Campbell’s death saying the following:

“I am deeply saddened over the passing of my friend, Bishop Marcus Campbell, who dedicated his life to the Lord and making Nashville a better place through his Gentlemen And Not Gangs outreach to young people. Bishop Campbell had quite a following, and we are blessed that he saw ways for collaboration with the police department to help turn lives around. On behalf of the MNPD, I extend heartfelt condolences to Bishop Campbell’s family and members of Mt. Carmel Church.”

