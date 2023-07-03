4 men captured after police chase on I-40, fled from shooting that injured 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four injured and in critical condition.

Around 5 p.m., police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Flamingo Road.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that four people had been shot.

All four victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The four men responsible fled the scene, leading to a police chase on I-40 west.

The men were eventually caught and detained with help from the Arkansas State Police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.