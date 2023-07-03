Child dies after drowning in pool in Hermitage

The child’s family originally reported her missing.
The 7-year-old girl went missing Sunday morning and was later found unresponsive in the community pool.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department reported that a 7-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool near a family member’s home on Village Green Drive.

Police said officers jumped into the water, pulled her from the pool and began resuscitation efforts. However, the girl did not survive.

According to Metro Police, the child walked away from the home around 5:40 a.m. Police said she went through a fence before attempting to swim in the pool in the 8-foot-deep end. Her family reported her missing around 6 a.m. Sunday.

