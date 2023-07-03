Clarksville house set on fire twice in one week

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville home was set on fire, not once, but twice within the past five days.

Security video showed the first attempt and what neighbors said they saw and heard.

“We were woken up by an explosion,” Felicia Rouser said. “The police came out and everything. It was the food truck set on fire and a car in the yard.”

In a video, a food truck parked in front of Rouser’s home went up in flames seconds after an explosion occurred. But after the fire, a small figure can be seen moving away from the fire.

“They have a guy on camera running,” Rouser said.

A man, caught by a neighbor’s doorbell camera, can be seen sprinting away from the food truck.

The incident happened just after midnight on Button Court Wednesday morning. On Sunday morning, city officials believe it happened again.

“At about 1 a.m. I got woken up by the police department banging on my door saying the house next door is on fire and the side of my house is on fire. This is not happening two times in a week,” Rouser said.

Police believe the two fires are connected and think someone came back Sunday morning to finish what they started.

“I can’t believe someone would do this,” Rouser said. “The side of my house was completely engulfed with flames.”

Luckily no one was hurt.

“I’m just shocked,” Rouser said. “You see this on tv, but you never think it will happen so close to you.”

While Rouser and her family wait for answers and repairs, neighbors said they are scared for their safety.

