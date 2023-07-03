A drier week is in store, with another weekend rain/storm chance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Monday! We’re tracking some pop-up storms on radar this afternoon, and the summerlike weather this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature partly cloudy night. Lows tonight will be right around that 70-degree mark, with southwesterly winds of 5 to 10mph.

Your forecast for the 4th of July calls for a dry and warm one. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to nearing that 90-degree mark. Humidity values will be elevated, so it will feel a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Mother Nature’s fireworks will be limited, but a stray shower or storm is possible through the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of your 8-day forecast is shaping to be warm and mostly dry, Thursday and Friday bring back scattered rain chances for the afternoon. Highs the rest of the week look to be near average for this time of the year, we will be in the upper 80s.

The forecast for your weekend is not a bad one, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days. Sunday has the best chance of rain, coverage around 40%.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a drier week, and another chance for some weekend storms.

Plenty of heat and humidity to go around (WVLT)

