Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest

The Timbercrest Independence Day mailbox decorating contest is offering prizes to people who win the top three best decorated mailboxes.
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest(Stephanie Bradley)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Folks living in the Timbercrest neighborhood in Bearden have gone all-out this year decorating their mailboxes for a patriotic yearly tradition.

The Timbercrest Independence Day mailbox decorating contest is offering prizes to people who win the top three best decorated mailboxes. Those prizes were offered by Bearden businesses like Precision Tune, Buttermilk Sky, Gourmet Market Café and The Farmacy.

Judging is set for Monday.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
George Hawkins
Former Gatlinburg mayor, creator of Midnight Independence Day Parade, dead at 79
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
Drier and warmer for Monday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for this evening, and a chance to finally dry out
Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s...
Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’

Latest News

Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest
These cookies are fun to make using a cake mix.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Red, White and Blue Crinkle Cookies
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
She's asking for donations of food instead of gifts for her 17th birthday.
Knoxville teen spends birthday helping others