Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Red, White and Blue Crinkle Cookies

Red, White and Blue Crinkle Cookies
These cookies are fun to make using a cake mix.
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - These Red White and Blue Cake Mix Crinkle Cookies are so soft and delicious! These cookies are fun to make using a cake mix. They also taste great!
PREP TIME: 15 minutes
COOK TIME: 10 minutes
TOTAL TIME: 25 minutes
SERVINGS: 18
Ingredients
- 1 box white cake mix
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup oil separated
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- Red Food Coloring
- Blue Food Coloring
Instructions
- Mix the cake mix and color half blue and half red
- Use a cookie scoop and roll the dough in powdered sugar
- Place on cookie sheets, leaving about two inches between cookies
- Use a glass to gently press each cookie down
- Bake for eight to 10 minutes until cookies brown slightly on the edges
- Allow to cool completely and serve
