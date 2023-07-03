Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Red, White and Blue Crinkle Cookies

These cookies are fun to make using a cake mix.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - These Red White and Blue Cake Mix Crinkle Cookies are so soft and delicious! These cookies are fun to make using a cake mix. They also taste great!

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

COOK TIME: 10 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 25 minutes

SERVINGS: 18

Ingredients

  • 1 box white cake mix
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 cup oil separated
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • Red Food Coloring
  • Blue Food Coloring

Instructions

  1. Mix the cake mix and color half blue and half red
  2. Use a cookie scoop and roll the dough in powdered sugar
  3. Place on cookie sheets, leaving about two inches between cookies
  4. Use a glass to gently press each cookie down
  5. Bake for eight to 10 minutes until cookies brown slightly on the edges
  6. Allow to cool completely and serve

