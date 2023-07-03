Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports

Harper was given the Hank Aaron Award twice, named Rookie of the Year in 2012 and has taken home two MVP awards, among others.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Philadelphia Phillies player Bryce Harper and his family will make the move to Knoxville after this year’s MLB season, USA Today reported Monday.

The designated hitter has been with the Phillies since 2019, playing for five seasons. Before that, he spent seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.

Harper was given the Hank Aaron Award twice, named Rookie of the Year in 2012 and has taken home two MVP awards, among others.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
George Hawkins
Former Gatlinburg mayor, creator of Midnight Independence Day Parade, dead at 79
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
Drier and warmer for Monday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for this evening, and a chance to finally dry out
Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s...
Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’

Latest News

Rickea Jackson
Jackson leads USA in 80-54 rout of Venezuela
Liza Fruendt
Fruendt elevated to women’s hoops assistant
The University Of Tennesse Board of Trustees on Friday morning voted to approve two major...
Tennessee stadium renovations see major budget increases
AJ Russell
Russell named Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com