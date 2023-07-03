Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says

Rural Metro has not released much information on the crash, but did say that multiple people were trapped in their cars.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Crews responded to a “serious” car crash Monday afternoon near Wallace Road and Maple Run Lane, agency officials said.

Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeffery Bagwell told WVLT News that the crash involved one car. One person was seriously injured in the crash, with two other passengers in the car. Two of those people had to be extracted from their vehicle.

Bagwell added that the cause of the crash was likely high speed, saying the car hit a tree.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

