‘Situation’ puts Scott County Juvenile Detention Center on lockdown, officials say

The spokesperson WVLT News spoke to said staff was handling the situation, but was unable to provide more information.
The spokesperson WVLT News spoke to said staff was handling the situation, but was unable to provide more information.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center confirmed to WVLT News Monday afternoon that the center was on lockdown following a “situation.”

The spokesperson WVLT News spoke to said staff was handling the situation, but was unable to provide more information. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was also unable to immediately release information about what might be going on.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
George Hawkins
Former Gatlinburg mayor, creator of Midnight Independence Day Parade, dead at 79
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s...
Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’

Latest News

Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
‘Situation’ puts Scott County Juvenile Detention Center on lockdown, officials say
Steamy
A drier week is in store, with another weekend rain/storm chance
Deputies reportedly tried to stop it twice with spike strips, but they were not able to,...
WATCH: Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office flips stolen F-250 after chase, department says