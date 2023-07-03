Steamy with more isolated storms for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking isolated downpours and storms to develop at times, as the humidity stays high for several days! Stay hydrated and use caution as the higher humidity drains you faster. We’ll also send you a message from the free WVLT First Alert Weather app when there is heavy rain or lightning nearby.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We spotty rain and storms developing and moving through this morning.

For today, rain and storms are isolated at times all day. It’s a partly cloudy, very warm and humid day, with a good breeze, which all adds up to support rain and storms to develop. We’re topping out around 89 degrees in Knoxville, but it feels more like the mid 90s. We have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy with patchy fog, and a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Your 4th of July forecast come with some rumbles of thunder to go with the fireworks. All the more reason to have that free app so you know what you’re hearing, since it’s important to get indoors when there is lightning nearby. We are looking at a 10% coverage of our area in rain and storms midday through Tuesday evening. The high is around 90 degrees, but feels several degrees hotter. That means it will be closer to 80 degrees by 9 PM, just after sunset.

We’re looking at spotty rain and storms again Wednesday, and stay isolated most of the day Thursday. More scattered storms return Thursday evening through Friday, then isolated again Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking scattered storms yet again Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.