Two teens from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center back in custody after escape, sheriff says

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens are back in the custody of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center after escaping following an alleged assault on Monday.

One teen was 17 years old, and the other was 13 years old. Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton said that the boys were last seen in the Huntsville Mountain area of the Huntsville city limits of Scott County.

“I appreciate the relentless efforts of our people and our public to bring these juveniles back to custody to face justice and new charges. Without the pursuit of our deputies and public assistance, we would have had a much harder time in this capture. We are thankful and appreciative for you all,” Keeton said.

