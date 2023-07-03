WATCH: Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office flips stolen F-250 after chase, department says

Deputies reportedly tried to stop it twice with spike strips, but they were not able to, prompting a chase down I-81.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Monday that law enforcement was involved in a chase Sunday, which ended with JCSO officers flipping a stolen Ford F-250 as the driver tried to enter I-40 in the wrong direction.

The call came around 6:30 p.m., officials said, reporting the stolen truck. Deputies reportedly tried to stop it twice with spike strips, but they were not able to, prompting a chase down I-81.

White Pine Police Department officers were then able to pop one of the truck’s tires, officials said, and JCSO officers continued the chase.

“Sgt. Ransom Douglas attempted to stop the suspect with his vehicle but unsuccessful, and his patrol vehicle went off the roadway and struck an embankment he was treated and released at JMH,” officials said. “The suspect then drove onto the south bound off ramp toward oncoming traffic at which [point] Lt. Tim Herzog struck the suspect’s vehicle with his patrol vehicle, that resulted in the suspect vehicle going off the roadway and overturned.”

Dash camera footage shows the crash.

The suspect was identified as Scotty Allen Barnes, 59, of Gray, Tennessee. He was transferred to a local hospital in stable condition.

