‘Absolutely ridiculous’ | More people come forward about MasterCraft layoffs

VONORE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several employees told WVLT News they were laid off by MasterCraft Boat Company in Monroe County on Wednesday.

Former MasterCraft employees told WVLT News that they were pulled into groups by the human resources department, terminated and asked to leave immediately. Many of them said they were completely blindsided and are confused as to why they were let go.

Keith Melton worked for MasterCraft boat company for five years. He said employees were informed a few weeks before the layoffs that the company was cutting back production from 20 boats a day to around ten.

“At one point, we had boats sitting out behind the plant. Some were tarped, some were un-tarped. I mean, they weren’t going anywhere,” said Melton.

He said MasterCraft told the employees they were being fired due to economic conditions posing challenges to the marine industry. The company said they could be called back within three months, but most of the people got a letter in the mail shortly after notifying them they were permanently let go.

“I’m pretty sure like this wasn’t just an overnight, that morning kind of thing because I was laid off on Wednesday, all of us were laid off on Wednesday, and then the majority of us, the people that I’ve talked to, we received our letters in the mail that following Thursday. It takes a little more than a day to get stuff in the mail to you,” said Melton.

Melton said this is the second time since he’s been at MasterCraft that it has laid off many people at one time. Most of the employees let go were factory workers. Tyler Walters was one of them; he only worked there for four months but said this is tough for the area.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. It’s 2023; we should be doing better than that, especially in a county where so much of us depends on those plants to put food on our tables our lights on and pay our mortgage payments,” said Walters.

WVLT News reached out to MasterCraft, and representatives haven’t responded yet. Chris Cannon with Tennessee’s Department of Labor and Work Force Development said companies are supposed to notify the state prior to a mass layoff. However, he said the department has not received anything from MasterCraft notifying of a mass layoff.

