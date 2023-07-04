A few storms possible on a steamy Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re all feeling warmer, with tropical levels of humidity for now! Rain and storms are developing at times, but coverage is limited until more late-week storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. A stray shower is possible, with a low around 70 degrees.

Your forecast for the 4th of July is hot and humid, with stray rain and storms. We’re topping out 88 degrees, but that feels more like the low 90s due to the humidity.

It’s mostly at times today, with a 10% coverage of our area in rain and storms developing. Turn on the lightning notifications in the free WVLT First Alert Weather app so you can keep track of the rumbles of thunder versus fireworks.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with stray showers possible. We’ll only cool to around 71 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is looking to stay spotty on the rain and storms, then more scattered coverage Thursday night and Friday afternoon to evening. Temperatures are still in the upper 80s but feeling warmer.

The forecast for your weekend is not a bad one, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days. Saturday is also a little warmer at 90 degrees, but it’s still upper 80s Sunday and then a 40% in rain and storms.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain and storms look to linger into Monday of next week and become spotty and stay steamy by Tuesday.

