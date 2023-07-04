‘HELP 911′: Elderly woman posts sign to escape daughter’s alleged abuse

Police were called to the home for a welfare check after the sign asking for help was seen in the window.
Officers were called to a home after a sign was seen in the window that read, "Help 911."
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday after her mother put a sign in a window asking for help.

According to an arrest report, a sign reading “HELP 911″ was spotted in a window at 1612 Carson Meadows Lane and the police were called. Officers arrived and spoke to a 77-year-old woman who told them her daughter, 52-year-old Julia Meusel, was holding her captive in her bedroom and had physically abused her over the past week.

The woman told officers that Meusel is her primary caregiver and she had slapped her, twisted her arm, and threw a tray at her, the report states. Officers reported bruising on the woman’s arm and leg were visible.

Meusel was arrested and charged with elderly abuse. She was released on bond early Tuesday morning.

