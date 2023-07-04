‘Just love everybody’ | Knoxville woman celebrates 100th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Catherine White celebrated her 100th birthday on July 4. It’s a milestone she is proud of.

“We’re celebrating my 100th birthday! Can you imagine 100 years?” White said at her Independence Day-themed celebration on Tuesday.

White has always loved sharing her birthday with the U.S. As a kid, she thought all the holiday celebrations were just for her. “Oh, I remember my father always taught me the fireworks were for me,” she said. “My older brothers, of course, came along and said, ‘Oh no, it’s for everyone,’” she laughed.

She said she made it this far just by loving people and keeping a purpose. For her, that purpose is her little dog, Annie. She said her dog is her reason for getting up every day, and she needs Annie just as much as Annie needs her.

As for the secret to life, she said that’s an answer she doesn’t have. White said she’s not afraid of getting older, and she’s embracing every year you get to spend with the ones you love.

“Just love everybody. That’s what the Bible says, of course. But just love somebody. Love. You don’t need to go around with all this hatred, doing this and doing that. All you need to do is love thy neighbor,” she said.

White celebrated her birthday with several members of her family and friends.

